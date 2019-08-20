Prosecutors withdraw charges against suspect in 15-year-old’s shooting death

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Prosecutors say they have withdrawn charges against a suspect who was charged murdering a 15-year-old boy in Norfolk.

The Office of the Norfolk Commonwealth’s Attorney said Tuesday charges of second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony against 18-year-old Tayvon Black were nolle prossed in Norfolk Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court.

Black was charged in connection to the June shooting death of a 15-year-old boy in Norfolk’s Young Terrace neighborhood. The fatal shooting came less than a month after a 13-year-old was shot and killed in the same neighborhood.

A spokesperson for the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s office said the charges were nolle prossed due to insufficient evidence, which included “challenges with cooperation on the part of necessary parties.”

The charges can be brought back if new evidence should surface.

Black remains in custody at Norfolk City Jail on two felony drug charges. A preliminary hearing in that case is schedulded for Oct. 10.