Prosecutors directed not to seek death penalty against Billie murder suspect

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Prosecutors say U.S. Attorney General William Barr has directed them not to seek the death penalty in the case against the man accused of killing Ashanti Billie.

Eric Brian Brown was charged with murder and kidnapping in connection to Billie’s death in 2017. The 19-year-old was found dead in Charlotte, North Carolina a week and a half after she went missing from Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story.

An indictment from a grand jury in December 2018 showed a federal kidnapping resulting in death charge against Brown carried with it a maximum penalty of death.

Brown as been committed at the Butner Federal Medical Center in North Carolina since he was diagnosed in with schizophrenia in December 2017 — and was subsequently deemed incompetent to stand trial.

Competency hearings to determine whether Brown could stand trial have been pushed back multiple times since his commitment at Butner.

Brandy Billie responds to the announcement that the death penalty will not be sought against Eric Brown, the man accused of killing her daughter, Ashanti.

