Prosecution cross-examines former Norfolk sheriff accused of taking bribes

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The trial continues for the former Norfolk sheriff, who is accused of taking bribes while in office.
On Thursday, prosecutors cross-examined former sheriff Bob McCabe. It came just one day after McCabe took the stand in his own defense.
Watch the video in the player above for more information.
Get the free WAVY News App, available for download in the App Store and Google Play, to stay up to date with all your local news, weather and sports, live newscasts and other live events.