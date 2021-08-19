Prosecution cross-examines former Norfolk sheriff accused of taking bribes

Norfolk

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The trial continues for the former Norfolk sheriff, who is accused of taking bribes while in office.

On Thursday, prosecutors cross-examined former sheriff Bob McCabe. It came just one day after McCabe took the stand in his own defense.

Watch the video in the player above for more information.

Get the free WAVY News App, available for download in the App Store and Google Play, to stay up to date with all your local news, weather and sports, live newscasts and other live events.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Election Day Links

More Election Day Links

Trending Stories

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10