Property owner facing charges after overfilled tanker truck spills 200-plus gallons of oil into Norfolk creek

The Coast Guard and partner agencies continue to respond to an oil spill of an unknown amount in Steamboat Creek, Norfolk, May 26, 2021. Oil spill response teams have deployed 1 mile of boom in the affected area and have collected approximately 60 gallons of oily waste since the response began. (Photo courtesy: U.S. Coast Guard)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Department of Health officials said a property owner is now facing charges after an overfilled tanker truck spilled more than 200 gallons of oil into Steamboat Creek in Norfolk.

In a news release Thursday, VDH officials said the spill came from 805 Ford Drive. Information on the spill was first released Tuesday.

The cleanup at the creek was still underway as of Thursday evening. Officials said more than 200 gallons of oil had been removed from the water and 130 bags of oiled debris contained as of Thursday night. Cleanup efforts were expected to take several more weeks.

The source of the spill has been secured.

The responsible party is “fully cooperating” with all response efforts, the U.S. Coast Guard said.

While there weren’t any reports of impacts to wildlife, VDH officials warned people not to enter Steamboat Creek to fish or swim, especially near where the spill occurred.

“There are ‘no crabbing/no fishing’ signs on the bridges already so residents should continue to follow these directions,” VDH said. “The Virginia Department of Health wants you to know that typical health effects from oil sheens on the water are limited to skin irritation and possibly respiratory irritation from breathing vapors. However, emergency response efforts indicate no air quality concerns.”

VDH did not release additional information on the property owner.

Multiple federal, state and local agencies are involved in the oil spill response.

