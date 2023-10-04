NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — There’s a push to get more students to walk to school.

The campaign is part of a global initiative to make it easier for students to walk or ride their bikes.

Walk-to-School Day started in 1997 as an important safety event to help kids find safe routes to schools.

The event is designed to promote “the health benefits of walking and to raise awareness of the children walking to school,” said Holly Dalby, AAA director of public affairs, “so that drivers are better aware and take extra precautions around school zones for children.”

Darrick Person of Norfolk Public Schools said it wants to encourage safe walking and bike riding for students.

“It is our hope that through these events, we can bring awareness to the community about the various safety measures, that we can provide a safe pathway to school for all students,” Person said.

Norfolk schools joined other school divisions from across the country for Wednesday’s event.