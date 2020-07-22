Problematic elevators in Norfolk apartment building leave senior residents feeling trapped

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Some senior residents say they feel trapped in their own home due to problematic elevators at a Norfolk apartment complex.

Seniors at Lakewood Plaza said the issue has been ongoing, even after notifying management — so they contacted 10 On Your Side for help.

Residents told us the elevators are constantly breaking down. We contacted the property manager who said it’s an inconvenience, but she also said the issue isn’t as bad as residents claim.

We talked to Josie Hall from her 12th-floor balcony. She said she didn’t want to take a chance using the elevator.

“Good luck getting in it and trying to get out of it,” Hall said.

Lakewood Plaza has two elevators, but only one is working right now.

Hall said the larger elevator has been out of service for months. We’re told the smaller elevator isn’t much better.

“The doors will open and shut, open and shut, and the wall is there and there’s nothing you can do. Nothing — until it wants to release you,” Hall said.

Another resident, Donna Emmons, said she’s dealt with several elevator issues in the nearly three years she’s lived at the complex.

“I’ve had to walk the stairs, the 11 floors, before,” Emmons said.

10 On Your Side contacted the property manager by phone. She declined an interview but she did say elevator parts needed to be manufactured, which resulted in some delays.

When we pressed for more specifics on the issues affecting the elevator, she abruptly ended the call.

“I’ve talked to the people who are fixing it and they said they’re trying to order parts but they’re so old, they can’t get parts and if they do, it’s only going to be a temporary fix,” Emmons said. “We need new elevators, period.”

All Lakewood Plaza residents are on assistance from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

In a statement, the regional spokeswoman tells 10 On Your Side the elevators are original to the building and one has been out of service for two months.

“Major work required manufacturing parts in addition to the repairs, so it has been a lengthy process, but is nearing completion. Once the replacements/repairs have been completed and the city has inspected, that elevator will be put back into service.”

Still, Hall said she’s planning to move out.

“Whoever runs HUD needs to know that these buildings need to be kept up to par. This is our life,” she said.

Residents said they did see a crew working on the elevator on Tuesday however, they also told 10 On Your Side there are other ongoing issues at the complex.

We’re looking into those claims and will follow up once we have more information.

Latest Posts: