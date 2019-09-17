Probe into racist photo on Northam yearbook page cost EVMS nearly $368K

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The investigation into the racist yearbook photo on Virginia Governor Ralph Northam’s Eastern Virginia Medical School yearbook page couldn’t determine whether Northam was in the photo, but it still cost the Norfolk school nearly $368,000.

The law firm in charge of the third-party investigation into the 1984 yearbook, McGuireWoods, billed EVMS a total of $367,926.63 for work done from February to June, according to information obtained by WAVY via a Freedom of Information of Act request.

McGuireWoods released its 55-page findings back in May, saying they couldn’t definitively prove whether Northam was either the man in blackface or in a Ku Klux Klan outfit. Northam initially apologized for the photo, but later denied being in it.

EVMS President Richard Homan said he was aware of the photo before Northam’s run for governor, but decided not to share it with the public. He later called it “shockingly abhorrent” in a statement issued after the scandal broke.

