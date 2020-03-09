Pro MMA fighter sentenced to 1 year following sex crimes involving minor in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A professional MMA fighter was sentenced to a year after he was charged with multiple sex crimes in Norfolk.

24-year-old Damon Minor, of Chesapeake, was arrested in Norfolk early October of last year.

He was arrested less than a week after the girl’s parents reported an incident involving electronic communications between their daughter and a man.

Court records show Minor was charged with six counts of taking indecent liberties with a child, two counts of using electronic means for procuring minors for obscene material, and enticing a minor to perform a sex act.

On Friday, Damon Minor was sentenced to 4 years with 3 years suspended and an additional 10 years of probation.

The website Tapology shows Minor’s professional MMA record is 5-2.

Minor is currently being held at Norfolk City Jail.

