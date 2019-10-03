Watch WAVY-TV 10 News at Noon


Pro MMA fighter charged with sex crimes involving minor in Norfolk

Norfolk

Damon Minor

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A professional MMA fighter has been charged with multiple sex crimes in Norfolk.

Norfolk police said 24-year-old Damon Minor, of Chesapeake, was arrested Wednesday — less than a week after the girl’s parents reported an alleged incident involving electronic communications between their daughter and a man.

Court records show Minor is charged with six counts of taking indecent liberties with a child, two counts of using electronic means for procuring minors for obscene material and enticing minor to perform sex act.

The website Tapology shows Minor’s professional MMA record is 5-2.

Minor is being held at Norfolk City Jail without bond.

