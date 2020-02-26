Private ambulance stolen from Norfolk General Hospital recovered; woman in custody

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A woman is in custody in Norfolk, accused of stealing a private transport ambulance from Sentara Norfolk General Hospital Wednesday afternoon.

Police got the report that an ambulance had been stolen from the hospital around 12:45 p.m.

At 1:25 p.m., Norfolk Police tweeted that the ambulance had been recovered and that they had a woman in custody.

This is breaking news. Stay with WAVY News 10 on air and online for updates.

