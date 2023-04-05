Ribbon cutting for PRINCO LLC’s new factory in Norfolk. (WAVY Photo)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – PRINCO LLC is set to host a ribbon cutting Wednesday for their new factory in Norfolk.

The company was established in 2022 but has been manufacturing incontinence underpads and pet pads for 20 years. They decided to on-shore their manufacturing to help secure the nations healthcare supply chain.

Their new facility in Norfolk is located at 4600 Village Avenue and is a state-of-the-art facility equipped with the latest technology. PRINCO LLC has invested $23.8 million into this market and has created 284 medical industrial job for the community.

Governor Glenn Youngkin and Mayor Kenny Alexander are expected to attend the ribbon cutting, which is set to take place at 3 p.m.