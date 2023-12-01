NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — An effort led by the victim’s husband to find Faith Ann Johnson, came to fruition after the suspect called police, himself, to confess that he believed he had something to do with her death. He was sentenced on Friday, Dec. 1, to 20+ years in prison in Norfolk.

40-year-old Dustin James Wilder was sentenced to 20 and half years for the murder of 44-year-old Johnson, and the illegal concealment of her body. He originally claimed Johnson died from an overdose, but her injuries were consistent with being crushed, officials said. Johnson’s husband helped initiate a police investigation before Wilder turned himself in. According to Wilder, the victim was his girlfriend. Wilder pleaded guilty on March 6.

Johnson’s husband had not seen or heard from her since Oct. 18, 2019, and reported her missing on Oct. 22, 2019. He said he knew Wilder was his wife’s friend, and had noticed bruises on Johnson after she would hang out with Wilder, officials said.

The husband went to Wilder’s residence with officers and saw his wife’s car, but after there was no answer, they left. Officer’s said there wasn’t enough cause to enter the home, and advised him to monitor his wife’s bank records.

The victim’s debit card was used on several occasions since her husband had last seen her, including at a 7-Eleven on Oct. 23, 2019 — the day after she was reported missing. Norfolk police obtained video footage showing Wilder driving up to the store in Johnson’s vehicle and making a purchase.

He made three additional trips to the 7-Eleven on Oct. 24, but was unable to make a purchase on the third trip after Johnson’s husband froze the card, officials said.

Police didn’t arrest Wilder until he called the officers, himself, while on yet another trip to 7-Eleven, on Oct. 25. Three days after she was reported missing, and a week since she was last seen by her husband, Wilder told officers that his girlfriend was dead and in his house.

“My girlfriend is dead,” Wilder told officers. “I am pretty sure that I am the culprit.”

He told officers she was located at his house on West 26th Street, and that he was calling from a 7-Eleven on Monticello Avenue. Wilder was detained and brought to his house where Johnson’s body was recovered after being hidden under a pile of blankets.

Wilder told detectives that in several days prior, they were using drugs, and she was dead the next day from an overdose. However, and autopsy indicated she was crushed to death while lying on a firm surface.

She had 50 fractures to her ribcage, blunt force trauma to the head, trauma to her neck consistent with prior strangulation and several other additional injuries, officials said.

Judge Lannetti sentenced Wilder in accordance with his plea deal on the conditions that Wilder be of uniform good behavior for 10 years, complete an indefinite period of supervised probation, pay $6,000 restitution to Johnson’s family and not contact her family.

“Mrs. Johnson suffered a terrible death at Mr. Wilder’s hands, and my condolences go to her and her family,” said Commonwealth’s Attorney Ramin Fatehi. “Good police work and the persistence of Mrs. Johnson’s husband — to whom we are all grateful — helped to ensure Mr. Wilder will serve a sentence that fits his crime. I hope that the verdict and sentence offer some closure to Mrs. Johnson’s loved ones.”