Presidential candidate Bloomberg to campaign in Norfolk Friday

Norfolk

Michael Bloomberg

File – In this Dec. 11, 2019, file photo, Democratic Presidential candidate and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg gestures while taking part in an on-stage conversation with former California Gov. Jerry Brown at the American Geophysical Union fall meeting in San Francisco. In the battle for the Democratic presidential nomination, no prize is bigger than California, which offers more delegates than any other state. And as candidates plot their strategies here, there’s an overlooked group of voters who could be key to victory: independents. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg’s campaign just announced an event in Norfolk this Friday.

This will be Bloomberg’s fourth visit to Virginia since announcing his candidacy. The first stop of his Democratic campaign was in Norfolk, back in November.

The event will be held Friday morning at Nauticus. He is expected to speak to the crowd about presidential leadership and his support for veterans and military families.

Details:

WHERE: Nauticus, 1 Waterside Drive, Norfolk, VA 23510 

WHEN: Friday, February 7, 2020

  • 9:45 a.m.: Doors open to public, press
  • 10:15 a.m.: Estimated start time

This visit comes a couple days ahead of another stop in Virginia. The Mike Bloomberg 2020 multi-state bus tour on gun violence prevention began this week in Orlando, Florida and will conclude Sunday in Arlington, Virginia. The tour features supporters, gun violence survivors, and elected officials.

