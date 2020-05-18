Preparing for hurricane season during COVID-19

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — As tropical storm Arthur gets a jumpstart on hurricane season, there is no time like the present to get prepared.

However, getting hurricane-ready while already hunkered down for COVID-19 can seem overwhelming.

Norfolk Emergency And Preparedness Director Jim Reddick is on the front lines of both.

“Well, if I had any hair it would probably be gray,” he told WAVY.com.

“I think that if there were a silver lining with COVID-19, it would be the fact that we have been in response mode now for the last several weeks, so if we were to experience a storm, there would not be an issue of ramping up communication,” he said.

His team is already in constant communication. They’re ready with plans for social distancing in shelters if needed.

They also have masks and gloves ready.

“We will face and continue facing this pandemic together. If a storm comes, we’ll face it together,” Reddick said.

That means every citizen needs to be prepared with an emergency kit. You can still get all you need safely.

“Non-perishable food items actually haven’t been running off the shelves,” Reddick said.

Use a curbside pick-up at the store, or make a list of what you need, put on a mask and go inside to shop.

Use your extra time at home to get your home ready for inclement weather.

You can trim trees, pick up debris in your yard and take inventory of loose items that need to go into the garage or be secured when bad weather heads our way.

With more of us working and learning from home, make sure you have a way to charge your devices if the power goes out. Also, know the contacts in your phone.

“Where you usually just press a button and don’t remember the actual phone number, having those printed out those things could be lifesavers, “ Reddick said.

Living along the East Coast automatically makes us all vulnerable to storms, but Reddick reminds us that we’re all in it together.

