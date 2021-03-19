Power restored at Norfolk International Airport after outage, some flights impacted

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk International Airport switched to generator power Friday morning after a power outage, which led to some delays.

ORF Deputy Executive Director Steven C. Sterling said just before 9 a.m. that the airport was assessing the impacts and crews were in the process of inspecting the equipment to restore power.

The power was restored shortly after.

Sterling originally didn’t say if flights were impacted, but said he learned several flights were delayed after getting input from airline managers.