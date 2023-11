NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — An outage that left 2,000-plus without power on Thursday morning in Norfolk was due to a damaged power line.

The outage from around Park Place to Tidewater Drive and E. Princess Anne Road happened just before 7 a.m. and affected about 2,204 Dominion customers.

Power was eventually restored to nearly all customers, with power expected to be restored to the remaining 29 between 9 a.m. and noon.

You can check the Dominion outage map here.