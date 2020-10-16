Power outage in East Ocean View caused by transformer fire

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A transformer caught fire Friday morning in East Ocean View, causing more than 1,500 people to lose power for a time.

Norfolk dispatchers say they got a call at 11 a.m. for the fire, which led to power lines going down.

Dominion Energy and the Norfolk Fire Department responded, and the fire was out before they arrived. As of 12:25 p.m., power had been restored to all but 19 Dominion customers.

