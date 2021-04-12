Power outage impacts more than 600 customers in Ghent area of Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The power is out in some parts of Norfolk Monday night after an incident near West Freemason.

A call taker with the city’s non-emergency line says Dominion Power has taken over and is working to get it fixed. They say the outage happened after a transformer blew on Dunmore Street.

According to Dominion Energy’s website, power should be restored anytime between 10 p.m. and 1 a.m.

The site also says 658 customers are impacted. Most of those customers are in the Ghent area, but dispatcher’s say some people near the Midtown Tunnel are also in the dark.

