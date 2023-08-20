NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — There has been a power outage at the Norfolk City Jail.

A spokesperson for the Norfolk Sheriff’s Office tells 10 On Your Side the jail is currently running on an emergency generator.

According to the spokesperson, deputies are closely monitoring the temperatures inside the jail to make sure the temperatures remain within DOC standards.

City maintenance crews are on the scene working to resolve the issue.

The spokesperson says the Norfolk City Jail is still accepting inmates.

Check WAVY.com for the latest updates.