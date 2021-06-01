‘Potential threat’ reported at Norfolk high school Tuesday; students dismissed without incident

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Public Schools officials said there was a “potential threat” reported at Maury High School Tuesday afternoon.

Students were dismissed without incident, officials said, and police are investigating.

The principal sent a message home to families Tuesday afternoon saying the threat was reported to a school resource officer and then to school officials around 1 p.m.

Administrators and security officers “immediately made sure all areas of the building were secure,” school division officials said.

Additional officers from the Norfolk Police Department were dispatched to the school as well as more Norfolk Public Schools officials.

Police said they don’t believe there are any direct threats to the high school, however, they are assisting with investigating “as it relates to a domestic incident that occurred in the City of Virginia Beach.”

