NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — After failing to evade officers in an escape attempt, 33-year-old Derek Isenburg of Portsmouth pleaded guilty, on Nov. 15, to illegally possessing a firearm as a convicted felon.

On Dec. 15, 2022, officers tried taking Isenburg into custody on several outstanding arrest warrants. When Isenburg saw the police, he got into a truck, and backed it into one police car before ramming into another as he tried to escape.

However, instead of making a successful getaway, Isenburg damaged the car and it became inoperable. Police found a gun and around 13 grams of methamphetamine. Both the gun and car were reported stolen. He is scheduled for sentencing on March 8, 2024 and faces a max of 15 years.