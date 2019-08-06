Watch WAVY-TV 10 News at Noon


Portsmouth man pleads guilty to drug charges after being caught selling outside his apartment

Credit – Norfolk Police

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A Portsmouth man pleaded guilty to multiple charges including drug possession after being caught selling drugs outside his apartment.

Court documents allege that Chesapeake police officers saw 37-year-old Jameel Malik Simmons selling heroin to an unidentified person outside of Simmons apartment.

Soon after authorities arrested Simmons, they obtained a search warrant for his apartment and found more heroin and a loaded firearm inside a kitchen cabinet.

Simmons pleaded guilty to possession of heroin with the intent to distribute and possession of a firearm during a drug trafficking crime.

He faces a minimum sentence of five years and a maximum sentence of life in prison when he gets sentenced on November 7 of this year.

