Portsmouth man involved in shootout sentenced for trafficking cocaine, crack

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A Portsmouth man was sentenced on Thursday to 16 years in prison for his role in the trafficking of cocaine and crack cocaine.

Charles Algernon Boomer III, 44, was sentenced for having five kilograms or more of cocaine and 280 grams or more of crack cocaine and for possessing with intent to distribute at least 28 grams of crack cocaine.

“Charles Algernon Boomer III has a criminal history that includes nearly 100 criminal charges, and more than 40 total convictions,” said G. Zachary Terwilliger, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia. “In this case, Boomer trafficked wholesale amounts of powder and crack cocaine from two Portsmouth drug premises, one across the street from an elementary school.”

“Boomer is precisely the type of defendant that has the full attention of this office and our investigative partners as we work together to rid our streets of criminals who pose a great danger to the safety of our communities,” Terwilliger continued.

Court records show that Boomer is a 13-time felon with three drug-trafficking convictions and operated a drug premises across the street from an elementary school.

The residence was involved in an armed robbery where Boomer’s accomplice who was providing security, got into a shootout with the attempted robbers and sustained gunshot wounds.

“Police caught Boomer trying to escape in a car while sitting on wholesale amounts of crack cocaine, powder cocaine, and marijuana, bundles of cash, and a gun loaded with an extended magazine was on the floorboard next to him,” according to officials.

“When Boomer exited the car, the arresting officer observed more cash falling out of Boomer’s pant legs and recovered from Boomer’s pockets even more cash and another magazine matching the gun.”

After that, officers searched Boomer’s residence and found crack, powder cocaine, and marijuana in the kitchen. They also found materials allegedly used to package and manufacture drugs, a bag of crack in the driveway, and another bag of crack in the backseat of a vehicle parked in front of the residence.

Police also recovered dozens of spent shell casings that were scattered throughout the inside and outside of the residence. Police said that bullet holes were in the walls, furniture, and the refrigerator.

G. Zachary Terwilliger, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia; Jesse R. Fong, Special Agent in Charge for the Drug Enforcement Administration’s (DEA) Washington Field Division; and Angela Greene, Chief of Portsmouth Police, made the announcement after sentencing by U.S. District Judge Raymond A. Jackson. Assistant U.S. Attorney William B. Jackson prosecuted the case.

Latest News