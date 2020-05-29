Portsmouth man charged for alleged involvement in fentanyl distribution conspiracy

FILE – This Jan. 14, 2013, file photo shows a gavel sits on a desk inside the Court of Appeals at the Ralph L. Carr Colorado Judicial Center in Denver. The coronavirus pandemic has crippled the U.S. legal system, creating constitutional dilemmas as the accused miss their days in court. Judges from California to Maine have postponed trials and nearly all in-person hearings to keep crowds from packing courthouses. (AP Photo/Brennan Linsley, File)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A Portsmouth man faces charges for his alleged role in a fentanyl distribution conspiracy.

A federal grand jury returned an indictment on Thursday charging 38-year-old Dujuan Lee of Portsmouth with multiple drug-related charges related to the conspiracy.

According to the indictment, Lee allegedly bought “multi-ounce quantities of fentanyl for $10,000 a week over the course of eight months.”

The DEA and Portsmouth Police Department worked together in a series of operations to purchase fentanyl on multiple occasions from Lee — a previously convicted felon — who was subsequently arrested in February.

According to the indictment, Lee was “allegedly in possession of drug packaging materials, razors, a digital scale, a sifter, cutting agent, approximately $3,090 in United States currency, a Taurus G2C 9mm firearm, approximately 19.4 grams of fentanyl, and approximately 70.9 grams of cocaine.”

Lee faces charges of:

Conspiracy to manufacture, distribute, and possess with intent to manufacture and distribute Fentanyl and cocaine

Seven counts of distributing fentanyl

Possession with intent to distribute fentanyl

Possession with intent to distribute cocaine

Felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition

Possession of a firearm during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime

G. Zachary Terwilliger, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, and Jesse R. Fong, Special Agent in Charge for the Drug Enforcement Administration’s (DEA) Washington Field Division, made the announcement. Assistant U.S. Attorney John F. Butler is prosecuting the case.

The full release can be found online at the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia.

