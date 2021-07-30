Portsmouth man arrested with loaded gun at Norfolk International Airport

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — On Friday, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) announced that a Portsmouth man had been arrested at Norfolk International Airport (ORF) after attempting to take a loaded handgun through security.

Officials say the man was caught on Thursday with a .40 caliber handgun loaded with 15 bullets including one in the chamber. They alerted the Norfolk Airport Authority Police who seized the weapon and arrested the man.

The case was forwarded to the Norfolk Commonwealth’s Attorney for possible criminal prosecution. In addition, the man also faces a federal financial civil penalty.

On average, 15 people were caugh with a firearm at ORF each of the past four years.