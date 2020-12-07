Port of Virginia welcomed Europe-Caribbean vessel service over the weekend

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Port of Virginia welcomed Hammonia Emden over the weekend.

Hammonia Emden is the first container ship in a new vessel service that gives the port a direct link to both Northern Europe and the Caribbean.

Virginia is the only US East Coast stop for this weekly service, called the Caribbean Express Service,

or CES; it is operated by ocean carrier Hapag-Lloyd, a long-time port customer. The CES service

vessels will call three ports in Northern Europe, come directly to Virginia and then sail to the

Caribbean from here.

The service’s import cargo from Northern Europe will move by rail to the port’s Midwest markets and by truck throughout the Mid-Atlantic region.



On the export side, the service will be moving a growing amount of frozen poultry to Kingston, Jamaica, where it will be loaded onto other vessels servicing the Caribbean.