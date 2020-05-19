Port of Virginia terminal expansion nears end with final cargo crane delivery

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A group of stacking cranes arrived at the Norfolk International Terminals Thursday evening, making the final delivery of cranes for the Port of Virginia’s terminal expansion project.

Over the last 27 months, 86 automated stacking cranes have been delivered to the port in an effort to expand its two primary container terminals.

“We continue to mark milestones in the expansion of The Port of Virginia and this one signals that we are very close to completion of the work we started three years ago,” said John F. Reinhart, CEO and executive director of the Virginia Port Authority. “We have modernized our cargo handling capabilities at NIT and Virginia International Gateway (VIG), and significantly increased our operational efficiency and these cranes are a big part of the reason.”

The expansion project is a $217-million contract with Finland-based Konecranes to build and deliver 86 stacking cranes at Norfolk International Terminals and Virginia International Gateway. The project includes 60 cranes at NIT and 26 at VIG, and is the largest one-time order in the history of the industry.

The 86 stacking cranes were delivered in 14 trips between January 2018 and last week.

“The ability to receive the cranes at the terminals, do the final assembly and installation and then put them to work as soon as they were ready has been integral to the success of our overall expansion projects,” Reinhart said. “It allowed us to begin to move our customers’ cargo safer, swifter and more sustainably while demonstrating to the industry that we were bringing on the new capacity as soon as it was available. It is important to recognize Kone for working with us in developing the delivery schedule, and its dedication to ensuring that these cranes arrived on time and on budget.”

The expansion project will be complete this fall following the final phase of construction and delivery of two ship-to-shore cranes.

When all of the cranes are fully in place and operation, the port will be able to process 1 million more containers annually — about 46 percent more.

“The maritime industry is facing unprecedented challenges, but there will be a recovery,” Reinhart said. “The Port of Virginia has the assets, equipment and capacity to be competitive and efficient while working with its customers and cargo owners to meet their needs.”

(Photo courtesy: Port of Virginia)

