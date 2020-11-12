Port of Virginia sets new record for TEU volume growth

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Port of Virginia announced Thursday that it set a new record for monthly TEU (twenty-foot equivalent unit) volume of cargo handling and processing in October.

Port officials say that the facility moved 274,215 TEUs — which is an increase of nearly 7% or 17,776 TEUs when compared with September.

This was the fifth consecutive month of growth for the port. Officials say that the increase was fueled by loaded imports — which totaled 131,770 TEUs and is an increase of 6% when compared with last October.

“Our investments in our productivity continue to be tested and our team continues to provide that

value to our customers,” said John F. Reinhart, chief executive officer and executive director of the Virginia Port Authority.

“We had two weeks where we processed 40,000-plus units and delivered consistent turn-times at the gates and rail ramps. Our terminals are delivering the scale, speed, and service necessary to meet our customers’ needs and the needs of their customers.”

Reinhart says that the month’s record cargo totals couldn’t have been much higher. He also said November is showing signs of high numbers as well.

In late October, Port of Virginia introduced its next chief executive officer who will succeed

Reinhart. Just days after that announcement, the port took delivery of two ship-to-shore (STS) cranes at Norfolk International Terminals (NIT). The two, 170-foot-tall STS cranes arrived Nov. 5 and are the capstone of a $450 million investment to expand capacity and increase productivity at NIT. They should be fully-operational in Jan. 2021.

“October was busy on multiple fronts and we continue to make significant forward progress. We announced an effort that has driven our chassis fleet’s average age to just three-and-a-half years old. We received a $20 million federal grant to expand NIT’s Central Rail Yard,” said Reinhart.

“We introduced Stephen Edwards as our next leader and let the industry see what the transition will look like. We’re adding lift capacity at NIT, construction on our land-side investments is complete and we are poised to deliver consistent high levels of productivity to the ocean carriers and cargo owners for decades to come.”

October numbers (2020 vs. 2019):

Total TEUs – 274,215, up 2.7%

Loaded Export TEUs – 83,705, up .2%

Loaded Import TEUs – 131,770, up 6.1%

Total Containers – 149,675, up 1%

Virginia Inland Port Containers – 2,751, down 3.8%

Total Rail Containers – 46,625, down .2%

Total Truck Containers – 97,610, up 1.9%

Total Barge Containers – 5,440, down 4.9%

Richmond Marine Terminal Containers – 4,205, up 30.3%

