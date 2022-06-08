NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Port of Virginia processed a record-setting amount of cargo in the month of May.

More than 340,000 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) were handled during May, making it the most productive month in the port’s history. The previous record was set in December 2021 and May surpassed that record by more than 14,500 units.

“The success we have had in these last three months is the result of an experienced operations team

that understands how to extract maximum productivity from the terminals while delivering very efficient service to our customers,” said CEO and executive director of the Virginia Port Authority Stephen A. Edwards.



“These new cranes will provide the capacity to process about 360,000 additional TEUs annually, which is going to be important for us as we continue to see new business and move into peak cargo season. This best-in-class productivity and our $1.3 billion long-term investment strategy is driving business to The Port of Virginia.”

Edwards is expecting strong volumes in June that will position the port to have its best fiscal year.