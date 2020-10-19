Port of Virginia gets $20 million federal grant for rail yard expansion

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Port of Virginia is preparing to expand its rail capacity with the help of a $20 million federal grant to double the size of the on-dock rail yard at Norfolk International Terminals.

The project’s total cost is $44 million and the federal funding was awarded through the 2020 Port

Infrastructure Development Discretionary Grants Program at the U.S. Department of Transportation.

The Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation (DRPT) is committing $16.7 million to the project through its Rail Enhancement Fund and the port will be responsible for the $7.4 million

balance.

The project was supported by U.S. Sens. Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine, U.S. Reps. Rob Wittman,

Elaine Luria, and the entire Virginia Congressional delegation.

The bulk of the work will focus on the construction of 10,700 feet of new track inside the terminal: two bundles of four tracks each. The project will double the existing capacity of the current rail operation, which can handle 368,000 containers annually.

Expanding the terminal’s rail capabilities will allow the port to fully capitalize on the $450 million

capacity expansion project at NIT; the project’s construction phase closes later this month.

