NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Port of Virginia celebrated National Maritime Day Sunday.

The port participated in the annual ceremony to commemorate those who have lost their lives serving in the maritime industry.

“We are so grateful to the people the maritime industry depends on,” said Port of Virginia on social media.

Maritime Day is a time-honored tradition celebrated every year on May 22 recognizing one of the country’s most important industries. Each year, ceremonies and celebrations throughout the country recognize Maritime Day and the people our maritime nation depends on.

According to the Maritime Administration of the U.S. Department of Transportation, Congress declared National Maritime Day in 1933 to commemorate the American steamship Savannah’s voyage from the United States to England, marking the first successful crossing of the Atlantic Ocean with steam propulsion.

In World War II, more than 250,000 members of the American Merchant Marine served the country, with more than 6,700 giving their lives with hundreds more being detained as prisoners of war.