NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Port of Virginia announced the new leadership and members of the Virginia Port Authority (VPA) Board of Commissioners Wednesday.

According to a press release, Aubrey L. Layne Jr. is the newly-appointed chairman of the board. Layne served as Virginia’s secretary of finance from 2018 until 2021 and is currently the senior vice president and chief of staff for Sentara Healthcare.

He was appointed to the board in July 2021 and is eligible for reappointment in 2026. Layne is taking over as the port is investing in a $1.4 billion campaign aimed to generate more business and be able to accommodate an ongoing shift in trade.

The board also announced that Dr. Faith B. Power will be taking on the role of the new vice-chair. Power was appointed to the board in 2014 and her term will expire in 2026.

“They [Power and Layne] know each other and have a lot of experience together during our

expansion years,” said Stephen A. Edwards, CEO and executive director of the VPA. “That relationship and their oversight is important to maintaining and building our momentum.”

Along with new leadership, VPA Board of Commissioners also welcomed new members to the board that will have terms from July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2027: