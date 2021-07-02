Port of Virginia announces it’ll be first East Coast stop for Maersk’s new TP20 service

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Port of Virginia will be the East Coast’s first stop for Maersk’s new TP20 service later this year.

Maersk is a transport and logistics company. It aims to provide additional capacity and fast transit times with the TP20 service.

According to Maersk, the service will include port calls in Vung Tao (Vietnam – Gemalink), Ningbo (China – J4), Shanghai (China – Yangshan), Norfolk (U.S. – VIG) and Baltimore (U.S. – Seagirt). Service is expected to begin in August.

The Port announced it would be Maersk’s first stop in a tweet Thursday.

In a second tweet Thursday, the Port also announced that it provided Chincoteague an Aid to Local Ports Grant. The Port of Virginia said projected harbor annual revenue increased by over $14,000.

With the help of the Aid to Local Ports grant, Chincoteague constructed a floating dock and the projected harbor annual revenue increased by more than $14,000. We are proud to offer this program and support sustainability for all of Virginia's commercial waterways. pic.twitter.com/o3ELK3vqoc — The Port of Virginia (@PortofVirginia) July 1, 2021

Annually, the Port can distribute $1 million through Aid to Local Ports. The grant stimulates the flow of commerce through the ports.