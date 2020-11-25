‘Pop ups’ to serve Thanksgiving meals to those in need in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Calvary Revival Church will be holding Feed the City Pop Ups in Norfolk Thanksgiving Day to feed those in need.

Those who need a hot meal on Thursday can visit one of the church’s four locations between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.\

The locations include:

Calvary Revival Church, 5833 Poplar Hall Drive

Sykes Apartments, 555 E. Liberty Street

Shell Gas Station, 418 St. Paul Boulevard

Save-A-Lot parking lot, 720 Church Street

The form to sign up to volunteer is still active. Click here to check it out.