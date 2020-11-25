‘Pop ups’ to serve Thanksgiving meals to those in need in Norfolk

Norfolk
Posted: / Updated:

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Calvary Revival Church will be holding Feed the City Pop Ups in Norfolk Thanksgiving Day to feed those in need.

Those who need a hot meal on Thursday can visit one of the church’s four locations between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.\

The locations include:

  • Calvary Revival Church, 5833 Poplar Hall Drive
  • Sykes Apartments, 555 E. Liberty Street
  • Shell Gas Station, 418 St. Paul Boulevard
  • Save-A-Lot parking lot, 720 Church Street

The form to sign up to volunteer is still active. Click here to check it out.

Latest News

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10