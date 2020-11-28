Pop-up bookstore at Military Circle Mall to give out free books for the holidays

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — There’s a pop-up bookstore inside Military Circle Mall in Norfolk and it’s giving out free books!

REACH, Inc. launched the holiday pop-up book store on Black Friday. All families are invited to stop by and pick out two books from a variety of brand new books available for all ages, from children through adults.

The book store will be open through December:

Saturdays: 12 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Weekdays: 3 p.m. – 7 p.m.

The bookstore is located beside DTLR inside the mall.

“REACH has received requests for thousands of books from our partners and families since the rise of COVID-19,” said Dr. Jennifer Goff, Executive Director at REACH. “Our Free Holiday Bookstore is one example of how we are adapting to new challenges and getting reading resources in the hands of those that need it most.”

In April, REACH launched a campaign to distribute 32,000 books and reading resources to kids in Hampton Roads.



Studies continue to prove that the number of books in the home provide an important foundation for reading and directly impact a child’s future success.

If you’d like to support and donate to the foundation, click here.