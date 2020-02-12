Pollard’s Chicken employee robbed while opening Norfolk store, police say

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A fast food worker in Norfolk was threatened, dragged and robbed in broad daylight outside a popular restaurant, police say.

Police are looking for the person who they say fired shots at a witness who tried to help.

It happened on Friday morning at Pollard’s Chicken on Tidewater Drive.

10 On Your Side spoke with the victim who’s a store manager.

The robbery happened when she was opening the store at the start of her shift.

Inez Crump is still very shaken by her terrifying ordeal.

Crump got to work Friday morning around 7 a.m. and noticed a tall man waiting at the nearby bus stop.

Seconds later, she said that same man ran up behind her.

“That’s when he pushed up against me and told me to ‘Open the door or I’ll kill you,’” Crump said. “I was shaking and I dropped the key and tried to open the door again and I knew if I opened the door I’d really be in trouble.”

Crump said when she couldn’t get the door open, the man got frustrated and dragged her to her car, demanding her keys.

“That’s when I started screaming when I was down on the ground. I was looking over there at McDonald’s saying ‘Somebody help me, somebody help me. He’s robbing me, he’s robbing me.” Crump said.

Police told 10 On Your Side the man grabbed her purse, took off running and fired shots at a witness who chased after him.

The man eventually got away.

Crump said what happened won’t stop her from doing what she loves.

“I feel this is a safe place to work. I let my guard down that day and I need to teach these children not to let their guard down,” she said.

She’s also grateful to the good Samaritan who she said saved her life.

“He is my hero and I just thank God that he was there that day smoking a cigarette,” Crump said.

Crump wasn’t hurt but she plans to take self-defense classes to protect herself.

WAVY News is told a buddy system has been put in place so employees are no longer opening the store alone.

