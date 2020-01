NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Police in Norfolk are trying to identify two women regarding a commercial burglary last week.

The burglary happened on Thursday, Jan. 2 at the Goodtimes Mini Mart on Sewells Point Road.

Police released surveillance images of both of the women, who they consider persons of interest in this case.

If you recognize either of the women, please call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.