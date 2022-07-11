NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A 22-year-old woman faces malicious wounding and domestic assault charges after police say she shot a man in a domestic incident Sunday afternoon.

Tylisha K. Beckett was charged with malicious wounding, use of a firearm and domestic assault, as well as two counts of child neglect.

Norfolk police say they responded to the shooting at a home in the 7600 block of Lankford Avenue, off W. Little Creek Road near Granby Street, around 12:15 p.m. Sunday.

Tylisha Beckett

The man was found with a non life-threatening gunshot wound and was taken to the hospital. He’s expected to recover.

Police did not clarify the relationship between Beckett and the man in a press release Monday. She’s being held at Norfolk City Jail without bond.