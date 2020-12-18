Police: Woman injured in shooting on Stockton Road in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police said a woman was injured in a shooting on Stockton Road in Norfolk Friday afternoon.

The shooting happened around 3:37 p.m. in the 400 block of Stockton Road, which is near Naval Base Road.

The woman was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online.

