Police: Woman died at scene of crash on Terminal Blvd. in Norfolk

Fatal crash investigation at Terminal Blvd. and Diven St. in Norfolk, Va. on May 3, 2021. (Photo courtesy WAVY viewer)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police say they are investigating a crash that claimed a woman’s life Monday afternoon.

A tweet from Norfolk Police just after 1:30 p.m. said officers were at the scene of the crash that occurred on Terminal Boulevard near Diven Street.

The crash was called in just after 11:30 a.m.

Police say a woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The eastbound lanes on Terminal Boulevard are currently closed.

#NorfolkPD is currently investigating a serious crash on Terminal Blvd near Diven Street. A woman has been pronounced deceased at the scene. The eastbound traffic lanes on Terminal Blvd. are closed while #NPD investigates further. Please avoid the area at this time. pic.twitter.com/xCQyxuygNB — Norfolk Police Dept (@NorfolkPD) May 3, 2021