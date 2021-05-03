Police: Woman died at scene of crash on Terminal Blvd. in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police say they are investigating a crash that claimed a woman’s life Monday afternoon.
A tweet from Norfolk Police just after 1:30 p.m. said officers were at the scene of the crash that occurred on Terminal Boulevard near Diven Street.
The crash was called in just after 11:30 a.m.
Police say a woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
The eastbound lanes on Terminal Boulevard are currently closed.
10 On Your Side is still learning more regarding the incident.
This is breaking news and will be updated.
