NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Police say a VDOT contractor was struck by a slow-moving construction vehicle Monday morning during a paving project in Norfolk.

Michelle Anaya with Virginia State Police says the the incident happened around just after 11 a.m. on I-564 westbound at Terminal Boulevard.

The street cleaning construction vehicle was moving at less than 5 mph and the worker sustained minor injuries. No charges will be filed, Anaya says.

Stay on WAVY.com for the latest updates.