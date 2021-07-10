Police: Two children shot in Norfolk; one suffering from life-threatening injuries

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Norfolk are investigating after two children were shot on Saturday night in the city.

According to police, they received a call around 9:30 p.m. regarding a double shooting in the 1400 block of E. Tanners Creek Drive.

We’re arriving to the scene now off of Military Highway. https://t.co/nUckaZCfs6 — Jon Dowding (@JonDowding) July 11, 2021

When police arrived on the scene, they discovered that two children had been shot. They were both transported to a local hospital.

Still a large police presence here. A number of patrol cars as well as unmarked cars, at least a dozen vehicles. @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/Xv5NXvta4w — Jon Dowding (@JonDowding) July 11, 2021

One of the children has life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

Norfolk Police encourage anyone with information about this shooting to contact the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip through the P3Tips mobile app.