Police: Two children shot in Norfolk; one suffering from life-threatening injuries

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Norfolk are investigating after two children were shot on Saturday night in the city.
According to police, they received a call around 9:30 p.m. regarding a double shooting in the 1400 block of E. Tanners Creek Drive.
When police arrived on the scene, they discovered that two children had been shot. They were both transported to a local hospital.
One of the children has life-threatening injuries.
The investigation is ongoing.
Norfolk Police encourage anyone with information about this shooting to contact the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip through the P3Tips mobile app.
