Police: Suspects caught breaking into convenience stores, taking cigarette cartons

Norfolk

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police are asking residents’ help in identifying two men caught on camera breaking into convenience stores and stealing cartons of cigarettes.

Detectives say the suspects have been known to frequent several convenience stores throughout Hampton Roads during the early morning hours.

Surveillance footage from inside the stores show the men using an object to smash-out the storefront glass and entering the store.

Once inside, detectives say the suspects were seen stealing cartons of Newport cigarettes before leaving the store.

Police have not released if there were other items taken.

Since June 22, 2020, five convenience stores in Norfolk have been targeted by the suspects.

  • 7-11 – 8489 Chesapeake Boulevard
  • Seamart & Deli – 298 W Bay Avenue
  • Rite Aid- 3600 Tidewater Drive
  • Quick Serve Food Mart- 5714 Sellger Avenue
  • Dollar General -2301 Colley Avenue

The suspects are believed to be related to commercial burglaries that have occurred in Chesapeake, Hampton, and Newport News.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online.

  • Courtesy – Norfolk Police
  • Courtesy – Norfolk Police
  • Courtesy – Norfolk Police
  • Courtesy – Norfolk Police

Latest Posts

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories

Contact 10 On Your Side

Need 10 On Your Side?

Contact 10 On Your Side Click here for details.

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10