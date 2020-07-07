Police: Suspects caught breaking into convenience stores, taking cigarette cartons

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police are asking residents’ help in identifying two men caught on camera breaking into convenience stores and stealing cartons of cigarettes.
Detectives say the suspects have been known to frequent several convenience stores throughout Hampton Roads during the early morning hours.
Surveillance footage from inside the stores show the men using an object to smash-out the storefront glass and entering the store.
Once inside, detectives say the suspects were seen stealing cartons of Newport cigarettes before leaving the store.
Police have not released if there were other items taken.
Since June 22, 2020, five convenience stores in Norfolk have been targeted by the suspects.
- 7-11 – 8489 Chesapeake Boulevard
- Seamart & Deli – 298 W Bay Avenue
- Rite Aid- 3600 Tidewater Drive
- Quick Serve Food Mart- 5714 Sellger Avenue
- Dollar General -2301 Colley Avenue
The suspects are believed to be related to commercial burglaries that have occurred in Chesapeake, Hampton, and Newport News.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online.
