Police: Suspect pointed handgun at homeowner during burglary

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man involve in a residential burglary last week.

Norfolk police said in a news release a man was seen inside a residence in the 2400 block of Blueberry Road around 8:30 a.m. on Sept. 25.

Police said the suspect pointed a handgun at the homeowner as he approached and then fled on foot before getting into a small red pickup truck.

Police provided surveillance photos of the suspect truck.

There were no injuries reported, according to police.

If you know anything about this incident or recognize this vehicle, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip using the P3Tips mobile app.