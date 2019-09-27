Police: Suspect in 2016 Norfolk murder arrested in Pennsylvania

Booking photo of Zquan L. Steeps provided by the Norfolk Police Department.

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a man accused of fatally shooting a woman in Norfolk in 2016 was arrested last Friday in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania.

Norfolk police said in a news release 25-year-old Zquan L. Steeps is charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony in connection with a shooting that happened in December 2016.

Police said officers were called to the 500 block of Garren Avenue — in the Roland Park neighborhood — where they found 38-year-old Charlene Ryals had been shot.

Ryals was transported to a local hospital where she later died.

Police said homicide detectives secured warrants charging Steeps on Sept. 18. Steeps, who is being held at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility on unrelated charges, is awaiting extradition to Virginia.