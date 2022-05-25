NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk police are seeking the community’s help identifying a man they say drove off with a vehicle after telling a used car dealership that he was only going for a test drive.

According to police, officers were sent to Marlin Motors Wholesale in the 5000 block of E. Princess Anne Road around 5:45 p.m. Monday regarding a call for a stolen vehicle.

A preliminary investigation of the incident revealed that the man in the photos below gave officials at the used car dealership a fake ID to “test drive” a silver 2008 Nissan Altima.

However, the man did not return.

Investigators believe the suspect was also involved in another stolen vehicle incident at a dealership on April 20 in the 6400 block of E. Virginia Beach Boulevard.