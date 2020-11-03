Police: 63-year-old man arrested for threatening to bomb polling place in Norfolk

CORRECTION: Norfolk Police initially stated that the bomb threat occurred at 800 E. City Hall Avenue. The story has been corrected.
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk dispatch say they’ve received a report of a bomb threat Tuesday afternoon at Norfolk City Hall.
The call for the incident came just before 3 p.m. at 1122 W. Princess Anne Road.
The threat turned out to be from a 63-year-old man who was then arrested by the Norfolk Fire Marshall.
Officials say the unidentified man is currently being detained and has a court appearance tomorrow.
Police are also investigating a separate incident at the Taylor Elementary polling place in Ghent where another man was also arrested for causing a disturbance at the polling place.
No further information have been released.
