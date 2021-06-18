Police: Man injured in serious crash on Chesapeake Boulevard in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk police said a man was seriously injured in a crash Friday night.

The single-vehicle crash happened around 6:20 p.m. in the 8500 block of Chesapeake Boulevard in Norfolk, police said.

First responders arrived to find a man with life-threatening injuries. He was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital for treatment.

In a tweet around 7:15 p.m., Norfolk police asked people to avoid the area as the cleared the scene.

