Police seeking suspect who robbed Norfolk-area business at gunpoint

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police are trying to figure out who held up a business in the Norfolk area at gunpoint.

Image provided by the Norfolk Police Department.

Norfolk police the robbery happened at the Southern Amusement Corporation, off Azalea Garden Road in the Norfolk Industrial Park, shortly before 3 p.m. on Monday.

Police said an employee told officers a man came in armed with a gun and demanded money.

Police said the suspect left the business with cash and fled in a burnt orange four-door sedan. Surveillance camera images of the suspect and the vehicle were released on Tuesday.

Call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP if you know anything that could help detectives.