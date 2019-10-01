Police seeking suspect who robbed Norfolk-area business at gunpoint

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police are trying to figure out who held up a business in the Norfolk area at gunpoint.

Norfolk police the robbery happened at the Southern Amusement Corporation, off Azalea Garden Road in the Norfolk Industrial Park, shortly before 3 p.m. on Monday.

Police said an employee told officers a man came in armed with a gun and demanded money.

Police said the suspect left the business with cash and fled in a burnt orange four-door sedan. Surveillance camera images of the suspect and the vehicle were released on Tuesday.

Call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP if you know anything that could help detectives.

