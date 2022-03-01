Police seeking suspect following 7-Eleven robbery on N Military Highway in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police are now investigating after a 7-Eleven was robbed in Norfolk Monday evening.

According to Norfolk Police, the incident occurred around 8:25 p.m. Monday at the 7-Eleven on 6900 N Military highway.

A preliminary investigation of the incident revealed that the suspect, caught on security footage below, entered the store and demanded money.

Police say there were no injuries reported.

10 On Your Side is still learning more regarding the robbery including suspect information.

7-Eleven Robbery in Norfolk (Courtesy – WAVY Viewer)

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.